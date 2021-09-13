Car Radio, Podcast 61, Pts 1/2: North/Motor Bella, Zielinski/Detroit 4fest, Warner/Type S, Smith/IMSA, Hall/Silverado ZR2, Reddick/Subie BRZ

The Detroit News

Car Radio September 11, 2021

Henry Payne, host

Auto columnist Detroit News

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Doug North, Chairman Motor Bella and owner, North Brothers Ford Westland. Talking Motor Bella.

25-40: Call-in with Tom Zielinski, organizer of Detroit 4fest.

40-55: Robin Warner, car critic with Robin Warner Channel on TouTube. Taking Hyundai Santa Cruz, Honda Type R, Acura TLX Type S.

1.00-1.20 hr: Chad Hall, race driver for Chevy Silverado ZR2. Talking Best in Desert racing.

1.25-1.40: Stephen Cole Smith, race writer with Autoweek, Car and Driver, Grassroots Motorsports. Talking IMSA, IndyCar, F1 weekend

1.40-1.55: Michael Reddick, car-line planner for Subaru BRZ.

