Car Radio, Podcast 62, Pts 1/2: Live from Am Speed Fest – Hobbs, Rahal, Hall/Chaparral, Putsch, Schultz/Hudson Hornet, McGrane, McDonald

The Detroit News

Car Radio, October 2, 2021

Live from American Speed Festival, M1 Concourse

Host: Henry Payne

Interview Schedule (guests will come by M1 booth)

00 min: Payne intro with co-host Tom McDonald

02-20 min: Tim McGrane, CEO of M1 Concourse.

20: Ad break

25-40: David Hobbs, race car driver and TV racing commentator

40-55: Al Shultz, NASCAR Hudson Hornet owner/driver

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.20 hr: Jim Hall II, driver/son of Chaparral creator Jim Hall; Bobby Rahal, three-time IndyCar champ/Indy 500 winner/team owner

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.40-1.55: Casey Putsch, Corvette driver/founder of Genius Garage Racing Team

END