Car Radio, Podcast 63, Pts 1/2: LIVE from Road Atlanta: VDCA race wkend; Cole Smith/IMSA, Bubba; Lingenfelter/Vette; Eckert/Brooke Maverick

The Detroit News

Car Radio 910 AM, October 9, 2021

Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist

LIVE from Road Atlanta

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Stephen Cole Smith, race writer with Autoweek. Talking Bubba Wallace first win, IMSA Corvette, IndyCar Alex Palou, F1 Hamilton v Verstappen rivalry

20: Ad break

25-40: Ken Lingenfelter, president Lingenfelter Engineering. Talking 1954 Corvette Duntov Mule at American Speed Festival, American Cancer Society charity

40-55: Lindsay Brooke, editor, SAE Publications. Talking Ford Maverick

12.55-1.00 hr: Ad break

1.00-1.04 hr: Payne intro

1.04-1.20: Todd Eckert, Marketing mngr, Ford Trucks. Talking Ford Maverick

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.25-1.36: Best of Car Radio: Pato O’Ward, IndyCar racer. Talking Detroit Grand Prix

1.36-1.53: Best of Car Radio: Patrick Long, Porsche race driver. Talking Porsche 911 GT3 at Road Atlanta

END