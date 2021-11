Car Radio, Podcast 64, Pts 1/2: Brooke/Fix on NACTOY finalists, Lingeman/Warner on Blackwings, Taylor/Climate Conf, Maverick, more

The Detroit News

Car Radio, October 23, 2021

Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News

Interview Schedule

00-05 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: NACTOY jurors Lauren Fix (The Car Coach) and Lindsay Brooke (Editor, SAE publications). Talking NACTOY semi-finalists test drives in Ann Arbor

20-40: Jake Lingeman (writer, Car Buzz) and Robin Warner (Robin Warner YouTube Channel). Talking Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings track test.

40-55: James Taylor, President, Heartland Institute. Talking 14th Annual International Climate Realism Conference

1.00-1.04 hr: Payne intro

1.04-1.20: Best of Car Radio: Todd Eckert, marketing manager, Ford Maverick.

1.25-1.40: Best of Car Radio: Chahe Apelion, Development Engineer, Hyundai Santa Cruz.

1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Rachel Fellrath, marketing manager, Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

