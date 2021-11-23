Car Radio, Podcast 38, Pts 1/2: Morrison-Zielinski/Moab, Kuniskis/Dodge, Fisker/Ocean, Fix-Brooke/NACTOY, Eversley, Anderson/EVs, Lyman

Car Radio 910 AM-Detroit, November 20, 2021

Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-15 min: Jim Morrison, CEO of Jeep, and Tom Zielinski, CEO of Detroit 4fest. Talking Moab, Utah and Jeeps.

15-18: Ad break

20-30: Lauren Fix, The Car Coach and Lindsay Brooke, Editor SAE Publications. Talking NACTOY Car of Year finalists.

30-33: Ad break

33-45: Continue call-in with Lauren and Lindsay.

45-48: Ad break

48-57: Ryan Eversley, Honda race car driver. Talking Honda, NASCAR, “Dinner with Racer” series.

57-1.00 hr: Ad break

1.00-1.15 hr: Pat Anderson, CEO Anderson Economic Group. Talking study comparing EV and gas car costs.

1.15-1.18: Ad Break

1.20-1.30: Eric Lyman, JD Power and U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. Talking cars with best residual value.

1.30-1.33: Ad Break

1.33-1.45: Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Dodge. Talking Dodge at LA Auto Show.

1.45-1.48: Ad Break

1.48-1.58: Henrik Fisker, CEO Fisker Inc. Talking new Fisker Ocean at LA Auto Show. T

END