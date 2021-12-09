Car Radio, Podcast 38, Pts 1/2: Montri/Detroit GP, Sak/SCCA champ, Baruth/Hellcat RIP, Calhoun/Si, Amacher/Model Y, McDonald/Cayman GTS

The Detroit News

Car Radio 910AM, December 4, 2021

Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-15 min: Michael Montri, Penske Entertainment VP. Taking Detroit GP coming downtown in 2023.

20-30: Dick Amacher, Tesla Model Y/3 owner. Talking CNET recommendation against the Tesla Model Y.

33-45: Continue call-in with Dick Amacher.

48-57: Bobby Sak, Spec Racer Ford race car driver. Talking “Back-to-Back” Sak, second straight win in SRF3 SCCA Nationals championship.

1.00-1.15 hr: Tom McDonald, Porsche owner. Talking Porsche Cayman GTS test drive, M1 Concourse.

1.20-1.30: Jack Baruth, columnist, Hagerty. Talking the end of the Dodge Hellcat.

1.33-1.45: Continue with Jack Baruth.

1.48-1.58: Taped interview with Dan Calhoun, Civic Si product chief. Talking new Honda Civic Si.

