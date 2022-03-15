Car Radio, Podcast 76, Pts 1/2: Gillies/ID.Buzz, Fix-Warner/Amelia, Zielinski/SuperCross, Ghattas/Bronco 6x6, Peters/EV, Falotico/Navigator
Car Radio, 910 AM, March 12, 2022
Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-15 min: Mark Gillies, Communications Senior Manager, Product & Technology. Talking VW ID.Buzz EV
15-18: Ad break
20-30: Lauren Fix (The Car Coach.com) and Bill Warner (ex-President, Amelia Island Concours). Talking 2022 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance
30-33: Ad break
33-40: Continue with Lauren and Bill
40-55: Tom Zielinski, Chief, ZPerformance Concepts. Talking Monster Energy AMA SuperCross at Ford Field
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.15 hr: Joe Ghattas, owner, Apocalypse Manufacturing. Talking Apocalypse Ford Bronco Dark Horse 6x6
1.15-1.23: Ad Break
1.20-1.40: Eric Peters, auto writer. Talking VW ID line and EV adoption
1.30-1.34: Ad Break
1.34-1.40: More with Peters
1.40-1.55 (with 1.45-1.48 PM Ad Break): Taped interview w Joy Falotico, president Lincoln Motor Co. Talking Lincoln Navigator.
END