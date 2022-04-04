Car Radio, Podcast 77, Pts 1/2: Francis/Detroit GP Indy Lights, Warner/CX-50, Holland/Cayman RS, Oleshansky/Motor Enclave, GR Corolla, Si
Car Radio Show, 910AM Detroit, April 2, 2022
Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-15 min: Ernie Francis, Jr., Indy Lights driver with Force Indy, first black-owned Indy Lights team.
15-18: Ad break
20-30: Robin Warner, host, Robin Warner YouTube Channel. Talking Mazda CX-50 SUV.
30-33: Ad break
33-40: Continue with Robin.
40-55: Robb Holland, race driver with Rotek Racing; author, The Drive. Talking about running 2023 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in the SRO GT America Series.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00-1.15 hr: Curt McCallister, Toyota Midwest Public Relations Manager, talking GR Corolla debut.
1.15-1.23: Ad Break
1.20-1.40: Brad Oleshansky, owner, the Motor Enclave. M1 Concourse founder talks about development of his new Tampa Bay car club.
1.30-1.34: Ad Break
1.34-1.40: More with Oleshansky.
1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Dan Calhoun, Product manager, Honda Civic Si.
END