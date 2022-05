Car Radio, Podcast 78, Pts 1/2: Live in Road Atlanta - Kane/racer, Dominiq/Tonale, Faust/Golf R, Coleman/CX-50, Prieto/ZR2, Katakis/E-Ray

Car Radio, April 30, 2022

Live from Road Atlanta Raceway, Georgia

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-15 min: Tom Kane, Sports2000 Tiga racer. Talking Road Atlanta race from pits.

15-18: Ad break

20-30: Taped interview with Larry Dominiq, North America chief of Alfa and Fiat. Talking new Alfa Romeo Tonale.

30-33: Ad break

33-55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with racer Tanner Faust. Talking VW Golf R.

55-1.02 hr: Ad break

1.02-1.14 hr: Taped interview with Dave Coleman, dynamics engineer, Mazda CX-50.

1.14-1.19: Ad Break

1.19-1.30: Taped interview with Liana Prieto, Dirt Days adventures. Talking new Alfa Romeo Tonale.

1.30-1.34: Ad Break

1.34-1.40: Manny Katakis, Muscle Cars & Trucks. Talking new Chevy Silverado ZR2, electrified Corvettes.

1.40-1.55 (with 1.45-1.48 Ad Break): Continue with Manny.

END