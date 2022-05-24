Car Radio, Podcast 79: Live Barber Motorsports Park - Coombs/Lola 90 racer, Montri/Detroit GP, Wayland/F-150 Lightning, Coleman/Mazda CX-50
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, 910AM, May 21, 2022
Live from Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama
Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist
Interview Schedule
00-15 min: Interview with Dave Coleman, dynamics engineer, Mazda CX-50.
15-20: Ad Break
21-30: Interview with Michael Montri, President Detroit GP, on upcoming June 4-5 race weekend.
30-33: Ad Break
33-45: Interview with Mike Wayland, auto correspondent for CNBC. Talking 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
45-48: Ad Break
47-57: Interview with Mark Coombs, Lola 90 racer. Talking HSR Barber race from pits.
END