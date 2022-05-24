PODCASTS

Car Radio, Podcast 79: Live Barber Motorsports Park - Coombs/Lola 90 racer, Montri/Detroit GP, Wayland/F-150 Lightning, Coleman/Mazda CX-50

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, 910AM, May 21, 2022

Live from Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama

Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist

Interview Schedule

00-15 min: Interview with Dave Coleman, dynamics engineer, Mazda CX-50. 

15-20: Ad Break

21-30: Interview with Michael Montri, President Detroit GP, on upcoming June 4-5 race weekend. 

30-33: Ad Break

33-45: Interview with Mike Wayland, auto correspondent for CNBC. Talking 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. 

45-48: Ad Break

47-57: Interview with Mark Coombs, Lola 90 racer. Talking HSR Barber race from pits. 

END

