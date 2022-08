Car Radio, Podcast 84, Pts 1/2: LIVE M1 Concourse - St. James, Redman, Lingenfelter, Genai/Mobsteel, Heidacker, Nasir, McGrane-Sherman/M1

The Detroit News

Car Radio Show 910AM Detroit, Saturday, August 8, 2022

LIVE from M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Mich.

Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-16 min: Adam Genai, Mobsteel, on Lincoln reveal, next gen cruisers, and builders

16-20: Ad Break

20-30: Gordon Heidecker, PMD Garage, on Pontiac Firebird kit, Viper engines

30-35: Ad Break

33-40: Chad Nasir, Midnight Protective Films, on car wraps/Midnight Motorsports track days

40-45: Ken Lingenfelter, Lingenfelter Engineering, on Chevy Corvette C8

45-48: Ad Break

48-55: Continue with Ken Lingenfelter

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.03-1.15 hr: Lyn St James, race car driver.

1.15-1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.30: Brian Redman, race car driver. Book: “Daring Drivers, Deadly Tracks”

1.30-1.33: Ad break

1.33-1.40: Continue with Brian Redman

1.40-1.45: M1 Concourse's Tim McGrane CEO/Dave Sherman VP Events, on Cars 'n' Coffee event, Woodward Dream Show, American Speed Festival

1.45-1.48: Ad break

1.48-1.55: Continue with Tim and Dave

END