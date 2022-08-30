Car Radio, Podcast 86, Pts 1/2: Lutz/EVs, Alberts/Detroit Show, Allaer/F1600 Summit, Prieto/Silverado ZR2, Fellrath/Jeep, Grecco/Raptor R
Car Radio 910AM, August 27, 2022
Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News auto columnist
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-15 min: Interview with Bob Lutz, former vice chairman GM, on Dodge V8 demise, EV regs, Detroit Auto Show.
20-30: Interview with Rod Alberts, president, Detroit Auto Show, on show's return Sept, 17-25
33-40: Continue with Alberts.
40-45: Interview with Nolan Allaer, F1600 racer, on his win at FRP Summit Point Race.
48-55: Continue with Allaer.
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.04-1.15 hr: Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Liana Prieto, Dirt Days. Talking Chevy Silverado ZR2
1.20-1.30: Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Rachel Fellrath, marketing mngr, Jeep Grand Cherokee
1.35-1.40: More Fellrath
1.40-1.45: Best of Car Radio - Tony Grecco, Product mngr, Ford F-150 Raptor R
1.48-1.55: More with Grecco
