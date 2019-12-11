Veteran Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne hosts a weekly two-hour show for auto fans on 910 AM-WFDF Detroit discussing the market's latest cars, hottest trends, and featuring interviews with auto personalities across the racing, industry, and media landscape. For Nov. 23, 2019: Tesla Cybertruck first look, First drive Porsche Taycan EV, Best of the LA Auto Show, Motor Trend Car of Year, Chief Engineer Land Rover Defender, more.

