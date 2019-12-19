Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Car Radio, Podcast 3: IndyCar's Newgarden, Hyundai's O'Brien, Sonata, Highlander, 2020 predictions
Episode 3: Talking w IndyCar's Newgarden & Hyundai's O'Brien, Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Highlander, 2020 predictions. Co-host Lindsay Brooke, SAE, Ciminillo, Wiesenfelder
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Car Radio, Podcast 3: IndyCar's Newgarden, Hyundai's O'Brien, Sonata, Highlander, 2020 predictions
Episode 3: Talking w IndyCar's Newgarden & Hyundai's O'Brien, Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Highlander, 2020 predictions. Co-host Lindsay Brooke, SAE, Ciminillo, Wiesenfelder
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/car-radio/2019/12/19/car-radio-podcast-3-indycar-newgarden-sonata-highlander-2020-predictions/2704273001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments