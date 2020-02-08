Car Radio, Podcast 7: Daytona w Briscoe, Taylor, SuperBowl MacNeil. Chicago Lingenfelter, more
Show schedule
Noon: Payne intro
00 min
In studio with Robin Warner, Autoweek ME. Talking about Daytona.
05-20 min
Call-in with Wayne Taylor, Wayne Taylor Racing. Talking Daytona 24 Hour.
20 min
Ad break
25 min
Call-in with David MacNeil, President, Weathertech, Super Bowl ad for pet cnacer.
35-55 min
Call-in with Stephen Cole Smith, Autoweek writer. Talking Daytona, Weathertech.
55-1 hr
Ad break
1.00 hr
Call-in with Ken Lingenfelter, Lingenfelter Engineering. Talking display Feb 6 at Chicago Auto Show
1.15-1.50
Call-in with Mike Brudenell, Aussie race writer, talking Bathurst, racing.
1.30-1.50
Call-in with Ryan Briscoe, winning Cadillac Dpi Daytona driver.
1.55
Payne close
END
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/car-radio/2020/02/08/car-radio-podcast-7-daytona-w-briscoe-taylor-superbowl-macneil-chicago-lingenfelter-more/4700121002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments