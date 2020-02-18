Car Radio, Podcast 8: Rushbrook at Daytona 500, Escalade reveal w Levine, Sandell on Subaru ice racing
Car Radio (910 AM air date: February 15, 2020), 50 min
Interview Schedule
00 min
Payne intro
02 min
Call-in with Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance chief. Talking Daytona 500, 24 Hour.
15 min
Call-in with Doron Levine, Seeking Alpha writer. Talking Cadillac Escalade, affordable cars.
30 min
Interview with Patrik Sandell, Rallycross driver. Talking Subaru Winter Driving Experience.
48 min
Payne close
