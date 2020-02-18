LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Car Radio (910 AM air date: February 15, 2020), 50 min

Interview Schedule

00 min

Payne intro

02 min

Call-in with Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance chief. Talking Daytona 500, 24 Hour.

15 min

Call-in with Doron Levine, Seeking Alpha writer. Talking Cadillac Escalade, affordable cars. 

30 min

Interview with Patrik Sandell, Rallycross driver. Talking Subaru Winter Driving Experience.

48 min

Payne close

