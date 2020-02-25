Car Radio, Podcast 9: Corvette C8 track test w HCharles, DSherman, more, Vette race car w TMilner, Daytona 500 wrap w SCSmith
Car Radio, Episode 9, February 22, 2020
00 min
Payne intro
05-20 min
Don Sherman, free-lance writer Hagerty. Talking Corvette C8.
20-40 min
Lauren Fix, The Drive Coach.com, and Matt Burns, Tech Crunch. Talking Corvette.
40-55 min
Tommy Milner, Corvette race driver. Talking C8.R
55-1.00 hr
Ad break
1.00-1.20
Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek race writer. Daytona 500 recap
1.20
Ad break
1.25-1.40
Harlan Charles, Chevy product manager. Talking C8 in Vegas.
1.40-1.55
Rebecca Lindland, consultant, RebeccaDrives.com. Talking Corvette-Chevy mkting
1.55
END
