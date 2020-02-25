LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Car Radio, Episode 9, February 22, 2020

00 min

Payne intro

05-20 min

Don Sherman, free-lance writer Hagerty. Talking Corvette C8. 

20-40 min

Lauren Fix, The Drive Coach.com, and Matt Burns, Tech Crunch. Talking Corvette.

40-55 min

Tommy Milner, Corvette race driver. Talking C8.R

55-1.00 hr

Ad break

1.00-1.20 

Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek race writer. Daytona 500 recap

1.20 

Ad break

1.25-1.40 

Harlan Charles, Chevy product manager. Talking C8 in Vegas.

1.40-1.55 

Rebecca Lindland, consultant, RebeccaDrives.com. Talking Corvette-Chevy mkting

1.55 

END

