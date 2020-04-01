Car Radio, Episode 12 (Pt 1-2): COVID-19 auto sales, Caddy CT5-V, COVID-19 racing, Trump v GM, Vette C8 mules, Dirtfish
Car Radio 910 AM, March 28, 2020
Interview Schedule
00-05 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto sales.
20: Ad break
20-40: Ken Kornas, Cadillac CT4 & CT5 Product Manager. Talking CT5-V.
40-55: Stephen Cole Smith. Talking COVID-19 impact on racing.
55: Ad break
Hour 2 (Part 2)
1-1.20: Doron Levin, Seeking Alpha. Talking Trump/GM tiff over ventilators.
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1.36: Steve Padilla, Corvette C8 devlpt chief. 11 min. Tape #: LINHP93
1.38-1.53: Malli Schauffer, Dirtfish, chief of develpt. 15 min. Tape #: LINHP88
1.55: Payne close
END
