Car Radio 910 AM, March 28, 2020

Interview Schedule

00-05 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto sales. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Ken Kornas, Cadillac CT4 & CT5 Product Manager. Talking CT5-V. 

40-55: Stephen Cole Smith. Talking COVID-19 impact on racing. 

55: Ad break

Hour 2 (Part 2)

1-1.20: Doron Levin, Seeking Alpha. Talking Trump/GM tiff over ventilators.

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.36: Steve Padilla, Corvette C8 devlpt chief. 11 min. Tape #: LINHP93

1.38-1.53: Malli Schauffer, Dirtfish, chief of develpt. 15 min. Tape #: LINHP88

1.55: Payne close

END

