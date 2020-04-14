Car Radio, Podcast 14, Parts 1/2: Detroit GP cancel, World Car of Year, MIS iRacing, Prefix, Vines, Hyundai Venue
Car Radio 910 AM, April 11, 2020 Parts 1-2
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Bud Denker, president, Detroit Grand Prix. Talking Detroit GP, IndyCar iRacing, IndyCar season.
20: Ad break
25-40: John McCormick, auto writer, Ride/Detroit News. Talking World Car of Year
40-55: Steven Cole Smith. Talking about IndyCar iRacing at Mich Intl Speedway/Dale Earnhardt Jr.
55: Ad break
CONT Part 2
1.00-1.20 min: Jhan Dolphin, Head Biz Devlpt. Prefix. Talking Trans Am and COVID-19 medical mask making. Cell #: 847-910-2248
1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.38: Jason Vines, auto consultant/author. Cell #: 703-919-9077
1.38-1.55: Mike O’Brien, Hyundai VP for Product Develpt. Talking about Hyundai Venue. Tape #: LINHP92
1.55: Payne close
END
