Car Radio, Podcast 16, Pt 1/2: Bob Lutz, Buhl on iRacing, Rushbrook on Mustang eDragster, best car movies, movie stunts
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min:
Bob Lutz. Former Vice Chairman GM, car guy. Talking about Corvette C8 mid-engine, iRacing, COVID crisis vs. climate crisis.
20: Ad break
20-40:
Robbie Buhl, Buhl Motorsport. Talking Spencer Pigot entry to this week’s IndyCar iRacing COTA event.
40-55:
Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsport. Talking Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 electric dragster.
55: Ad break
1.00-1.20 min:
Lauren Fix, TheCarCoach.com. Talking best car movies to watch while sheltered in place.
1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.40:
Todd Lassa, Detroit Bureau chief, Automobile. Talking about stunt driver for Ford v Ferrari film.
1.40-1.55:
Rewind: Harlan Charles, Product Marketing Manager, Corvette C8. Intro of the new C8, Vegas.
1.55:
Payne close
