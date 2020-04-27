00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Bob Lutz. Former Vice Chairman GM, car guy. Talking about Corvette C8 mid-engine, iRacing, COVID crisis vs. climate crisis.

20: Ad break

20-40:

Robbie Buhl, Buhl Motorsport. Talking Spencer Pigot entry to this week’s IndyCar iRacing COTA event.

40-55:

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsport. Talking Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 electric dragster.

55: Ad break

1.00-1.20 min:

Lauren Fix, TheCarCoach.com. Talking best car movies to watch while sheltered in place.

1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.40:

Todd Lassa, Detroit Bureau chief, Automobile. Talking about stunt driver for Ford v Ferrari film.

1.40-1.55:

Rewind: Harlan Charles, Product Marketing Manager, Corvette C8. Intro of the new C8, Vegas.

1.55:

Payne close

END

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/car-radio/2020/04/27/car-radio-podcast-16-pt-1-2-bob-lutz-buhl-iracing-rushbrook-mustang-edragster-best-car-movies-movie/3035023001/