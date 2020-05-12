Car Radio, Podcast 17, Pts 1/2: Auto sales rebound, Tesla Model Y test, Munro, ‘60s VWs, iRacing Indy
Car Radio Show 910AM, May 9, 2020
Parts 1/2, Farrah, producer
Interview Schedule
00:
Payne intro
05-20 min:
Tyson Jominy, JD Power VP Data & Analytics. Talking better-than-expected COVID-19 auto sales.
20 min:
Ad break
20-40:
Dick Amacher, Tesla Model Y owner, ex-Chevy EV1 and IndyCar engineer.
40-55:
Sandy Munro, CEO, Munro & Associates talking about Tesla Model Y teardown. # (248) 613-6800
55:
Ad break
1-1.20 min:
Chris Braden, Munk’s Motors. Talking 1960s VW Bug and Bus
1.20:
Ad break
1.20-1.40:
Stephen Cole Smith. Talking iRacing Indy 175 and first races back on track.
1.40-1.55:
Rewind: Interview w Hurley Haywood, legendary racer at Elkhart Lake.
1.55:
Payne close
END
