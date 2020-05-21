LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Car Radio 910AM, May 16, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min:

Payne intro

05-20 min: Robin Warner, Managing Editor, Autoweek. Talking his iRacing experience; Civic Type R. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Breana Noble, Detroit News reporter on May 18 plant re-openings. 

40-55: Roger Meiners, author McLaren: The Engine Company - and book editor Lindsay Brooke, SAE Publications.

55: Ad break

1.00-1.20 min: Jhan Dolphin. Prefix mngr, biz devlpt. Talking about Michigan cruisers hitting the roads.

1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.40: Doron Levin. Sirius XM and Seeking Alpha. Talking Tesla resistance.

1.41-1.55: Rewind, Best of Car Radio: Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis, LA Auto Show, introducing Jeep Gladiator.

1.55: Payne close

END

