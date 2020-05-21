Car Radio, Podcast 18, Pts 1/2: How to go iRacing, Detroit/Tesla plants open, McLaren’s Detroit history, cruisin’
Car Radio 910AM, May 16, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min:
Payne intro
05-20 min: Robin Warner, Managing Editor, Autoweek. Talking his iRacing experience; Civic Type R.
20: Ad break
20-40: Breana Noble, Detroit News reporter on May 18 plant re-openings.
40-55: Roger Meiners, author McLaren: The Engine Company - and book editor Lindsay Brooke, SAE Publications.
55: Ad break
1.00-1.20 min: Jhan Dolphin. Prefix mngr, biz devlpt. Talking about Michigan cruisers hitting the roads.
1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.40: Doron Levin. Sirius XM and Seeking Alpha. Talking Tesla resistance.
1.41-1.55: Rewind, Best of Car Radio: Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis, LA Auto Show, introducing Jeep Gladiator.
1.55: Payne close
END
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/car-radio/2020/05/21/car-radio-podcast-18-pts-1-2-how-go-iracing-detroit-tesla-plants-open-mclarens-detroit-history-cruis/5234384002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments