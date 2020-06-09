LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Car Radio, June 6, 2020

with Henry Payne

Interview Schedule

00-20 min

Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto sales

20 min

Ad break

25-40 min

Robin Warner, Managing Editor, Autoweek. Talking Acura TLX,  iRacing. 

40-55

Matt Crawford, author, Why We Drive. 

55 

Ad break

1.00-1.20 min

Car Radio Trivia, Payne on IndyCar debut 

1.20 

Ad break

1.25-1.40

Mary Ann Capo, Chrysler product Mngr. Talking Pacifica minivan AWD. 

1.40-1.55 

Stephen Cole Smith. Talking first IndyCar race, Texas. 

1.55 

Payne close

END

