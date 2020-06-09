Car Radio, Episode 19, Pts 1&2: Crawford on Why We Drive, JD Power on sales, Acura TLX, IndyCar debut, Pacifica AWD
Car Radio, June 6, 2020
with Henry Payne
Interview Schedule
00-20 min
Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto sales
20 min
Ad break
25-40 min
Robin Warner, Managing Editor, Autoweek. Talking Acura TLX, iRacing.
40-55
Matt Crawford, author, Why We Drive.
55
Ad break
1.00-1.20 min
Car Radio Trivia, Payne on IndyCar debut
1.20
Ad break
1.25-1.40
Mary Ann Capo, Chrysler product Mngr. Talking Pacifica minivan AWD.
1.40-1.55
Stephen Cole Smith. Talking first IndyCar race, Texas.
1.55
Payne close
END
