Car Radio, Episode 20, Pt 1/2: Pontiac Motorsports Expo, Mustang Mach 1, Genesis CEO, M1 blooms, Nissan Rogue, Best of - Mustang HiPo
Car Radio, 910AM, June 20, 2020
2 hrs
Interview Schedule
00 min
Payne intro
05-20 min
Call-in with Tim Hartge, Pontiac Motorsports Exposition. Talking American Festival of Speed and Woodward Dream Show.
20 min
Ad break
20-40
Call-in with Jake Lingeman, Autoweek writer. Talking Ford Mustang Mach 1, Ford icons.
40-55
Call-in with Mark Del Rosso, Genesis Motor CEO.
55
Ad break
1.00-1.20 min
Call-in with Dan Markey, M1 owner. Talking M1 progress, Tesla.
1.20
Ad break
1.25-1.35
Call-in with Todd Lassa, Detroit bureau chief, Automobile. Talking 2021 Nissan Rogue intro.
1.37-1.55
Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. Talking Mustang HiPo intro.
1.55
Payne close
END
