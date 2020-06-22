Car Radio, 910AM, June 20, 2020

2 hrs

Interview Schedule

00 min

Payne intro

05-20 min

Call-in with Tim Hartge, Pontiac Motorsports Exposition. Talking American Festival of Speed and Woodward Dream Show.

20 min

Ad break

20-40

Call-in with Jake Lingeman, Autoweek writer. Talking Ford Mustang Mach 1, Ford icons.

40-55

Call-in with Mark Del Rosso, Genesis Motor CEO.

55

Ad break

1.00-1.20 min

Call-in with Dan Markey, M1 owner. Talking M1 progress, Tesla.

1.20

Ad break

1.25-1.35

Call-in with Todd Lassa, Detroit bureau chief, Automobile. Talking 2021 Nissan Rogue intro.

1.37-1.55

Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. Talking Mustang HiPo intro.

1.55

Payne close

END

