Car Radio, June 27, 2020

Remote from Mid-Ohio race track, producer

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min

Mark Coombs and Rob Sherwood, Sport2000 racers at Mid-Ohio.

20: Ad break

20-40: Ben Cissell, SVRA. Talking SVRA Mid-Ohio event/season.

40-55: Dave Schmidt, Cadillac CT4 lead devlpt engineer. Cell #: 248-520-4612

55: Ad break

1.00-1.20: Best of Car Radio: Mark Allen, Jeep designer. Talking intro of Jeep Gladiator.

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.40: Best of Car Radio: Jim Morrison, Ram manager. Talking launch if 2020 Ram 1500.

1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Keith Ericson, Ford Ranger Engineer mngr. Talking new Ford Ranger. 14s min.

1.55: Payne close

END

