Car Radio, August 1, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min:
Call-in with Phil Brook, GMC Mkting chief. Talking GMC Sierra diesel.
20:
Ad break
20-40:
Call-in with Patrick Rall, Torque News. Talking Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus.
40-55:
Call-in with Matt Degen, Editor Kelley Blue Book. Talking Top 10 tips to buy a used car.
55:
Ad break
1.00-1.20 min:
Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek. Talking weekend racing.
1.20 min:
Ad break
1.25-1.37:
Best of Car Radio: David Donahue, racer. Talking Porsche at Elkhart Lake 2018.
1.37-1.55:
Best of Car Radio: Ram designers Ryan Nagode and Mike Gilliam, talking design of Ram 1500
1.55:
END
