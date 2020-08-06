Car Radio, August 1, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Call-in with Phil Brook, GMC Mkting chief. Talking GMC Sierra diesel.

20:

Ad break

20-40:

Call-in with Patrick Rall, Torque News. Talking Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus.

40-55:

Call-in with Matt Degen, Editor Kelley Blue Book. Talking Top 10 tips to buy a used car.

55:

Ad break

1.00-1.20 min:

Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek. Talking weekend racing.

1.20 min:

Ad break

1.25-1.37:

Best of Car Radio: David Donahue, racer. Talking Porsche at Elkhart Lake 2018.

1.37-1.55:

Best of Car Radio: Ram designers Ryan Nagode and Mike Gilliam, talking design of Ram 1500

1.55:

END

