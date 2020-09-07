Car Radio, Episode 26, Parts 1/2: Lingeman on Chevy Suburban, Johnson on auto rates, Cole Smith on Indy 500, Best of Ca Radio
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, August 29, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20min: Call-in with Jake Lingeman, Autoweek. Talking Chevy Suburban and Honda Odyssey minivan.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Adam Johnson, QuoteWizard. Talking auto insurance rates.
40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith. Talking Indy 500.
55: Ad break
1.00 hr: Brief Payne intro to 3 tapes
1.10 min: Listener call-in.
1.11-1.20: Best of Car Radio. Tadge Juechter. Talking Corvette C8.
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1.44: Best of Car Radio. Tom Barnes, Product mngr, Mustang Ecoboots HiPo.
1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio. Graham Rahal, Rick Mears on the Detroit GP.
