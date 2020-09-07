Car Radio, Episode 26, Parts 1/2: Lingeman on Chevy Suburban, Johnson on auto rates, Cole Smith on Indy 500, Best of Ca Radio

Car Radio, August 29, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20min: Call-in with Jake Lingeman, Autoweek. Talking Chevy Suburban and Honda Odyssey minivan.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Adam Johnson, QuoteWizard. Talking auto insurance rates.

40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith. Talking Indy 500.

55: Ad break

1.00 hr: Brief Payne intro to 3 tapes

1.10 min: Listener call-in.

1.11-1.20: Best of Car Radio. Tadge Juechter. Talking Corvette C8.

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.44: Best of Car Radio. Tom Barnes, Product mngr, Mustang Ecoboots HiPo.

1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio. Graham Rahal, Rick Mears on the Detroit GP.

END