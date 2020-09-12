Car Radio, Podcast 27, Parts 1/2: Zlotoff on M1 Event Center, Bouchard on Leno, Warner/Cantor on Polestar 2, Best of Car Radio
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, September 5, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min:
Payne intro
05-20 min:
Call-in with Jordan Zlotoff, CEO, M1 Concourse. Talking ground-breaking for new Event Center and Restaurant.
20:
Ad break
20-40:
Call-in with Mike Bouchard, Sheriff of Oakland County. Talking M1 Concourse, Jay Leno, and other motorhead tales.
40-55:
Call-in with Robin Warner, ME of Autoweek. Talking Polestar 2.
55:
Ad break
1.00 hour
Brief Payne intro to 3 tapes
1-1.20 min:
Taped interview with JP Cantor, PR chief for Polestar. Talking Polestar 2.
1.20:
Ad break
1.25-1.44:
Best of Car Radio. Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini NA chief. Talking new Lamborghini Huracan.
1.44-1.55:
Best of Car Radio. Steve Padilla, lead devlpt engineer, Corvette C8.
1.55:
END