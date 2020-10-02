Car Radio, Podcast 28, Pts 1/2: Owens on Mustang GT350 Heritage Edition, Rushbrook Mustang racing, Levin on Nikola, Electric car future
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, September 26, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Jim Owens, Marketing chief, Mustang. Talking last Mustang GT350, the Heritage Edition.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Mark Rushbrook, Chief, Ford Performance. From Mid-Ohio talking Mustang GT4, GT350, and Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.
40-55: Call-in with Doron Levin, SXM’s “In the Driver’s Seat.” Talking Nicola and GM.
55: Ad break
1.00 min: Discussion of future of EVs: niche or mainstream?
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1.39: Best of Car Radio. Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby. Talking the Shelby legacy.
1.39-1.55: Best of Car Radio. JP Cantor, PR chief for Polestar. Talking Polestar 2.
END