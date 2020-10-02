SUBSCRIBE NOW
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Podcast 28, Pts 1/2: Owens on Mustang GT350 Heritage Edition, Rushbrook Mustang racing, Levin on Nikola, Electric car future

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, September 26, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Jim Owens, Marketing chief, Mustang. Talking last Mustang GT350, the Heritage Edition.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Mark Rushbrook, Chief, Ford Performance. From Mid-Ohio talking Mustang GT4, GT350, and Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. 

40-55: Call-in with Doron Levin, SXM’s “In the Driver’s Seat.” Talking Nicola and GM. 

55: Ad break

1.00 min: Discussion of future of EVs: niche or mainstream?

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.39: Best of Car Radio. Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby. Talking the Shelby legacy.

1.39-1.55: Best of Car Radio. JP Cantor, PR chief for Polestar. Talking Polestar 2. 

END

