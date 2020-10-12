Car Radio, Episode 30, Pts 1/2: Live at Road Atlanta track, Cole Smith on IMSA, Byron on Walking Car, Amacher Tesla trip, Best of Car Radio
Car Radio - October 10, 2020
Remote from Road Atlanta Raceway
Interview Schedule, Part 1, 30 min
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek race writer. Talking Road Atlanta and NASCAR/IMSA road courses
20-40: Call-in with David Byron, design manager, Sundberg Ferar. Talking about Hyundai’s walking car
40-55: Call-in with Dick Amacher, Tesla Model Y owner, Talking UP trip
Interview schedule, Part 2
1.00-1.05 hr: Payne intro
1.05-1.20 hr: Best of Car Radio: Interview with Harlan Charles, product develpmt chief Corvette C8. Talking new Corvette. LINP94
1.25-1:40: Best of Car Radio: Interview with Gary Robinson, Product develpt engineer, Honda CRV-Hybrid. LINHP95
1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Interview with Wyatt Jones, product mngr, Mazda CX-30. LINHP85
