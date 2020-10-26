SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Podcast 31, Pts 1/2 : Namovich and Katakis on Hummer, Cole SmithRoselli on Ram TRX, IndyCar, Rogue, TLX

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
View Comments

Car Radio, October 24, 2020

Remote Charlevoix, Michigan

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Tom Namovich, GMC Hummer EV Product Marketing Manager, Talking new Hummer. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Manny Katakis, founder/author of Muscle Cars and Trucks. Talking GMC Hummer EV. 

40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, Grassroots Motor Sports/Autoweek race writer. Talking Ram 1500 TRX and St. Petersburg IndyCar race. 

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.05-1.20: Interview with Jeff Roselli, chief engineer Ram 1500 TRX. 

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1:40: Interview with Jonathan Miller, Nissan Rogue, chief marketing officer. 

1.40-1.55: Interview with John Rivers, Acura TLX predict planning chief. 

END

View Comments