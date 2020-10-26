Car Radio, Podcast 31, Pts 1/2 : Namovich and Katakis on Hummer, Cole SmithRoselli on Ram TRX, IndyCar, Rogue, TLX
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, October 24, 2020
Remote Charlevoix, Michigan
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Tom Namovich, GMC Hummer EV Product Marketing Manager, Talking new Hummer.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Manny Katakis, founder/author of Muscle Cars and Trucks. Talking GMC Hummer EV.
40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, Grassroots Motor Sports/Autoweek race writer. Talking Ram 1500 TRX and St. Petersburg IndyCar race.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.05-1.20: Interview with Jeff Roselli, chief engineer Ram 1500 TRX.
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1:40: Interview with Jonathan Miller, Nissan Rogue, chief marketing officer.
1.40-1.55: Interview with John Rivers, Acura TLX predict planning chief.
END