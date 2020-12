Car Radio, Podcast 32, Pts 1/2: Considine on Escalade Super Cruise, Chang on Honda Accord, 2021 cars RIP, Refraction AI CEO

The Detroit News

Car Radio, October 31, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Dan Considine, Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise engineer.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Jerry Chang, Honda Accord product manager.

40-55: Call-in with Lindsay Brooke, publications editor, SAE. Talking narrowing of gap b/w mainstream/lux cars.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.05-1.20: Call-in with Larry Printz, auto writer Tribune News Service. Talking “Rust in Peace” cars discontinued for 2021.

1.20: Ad break

1.20-1:40: Call in with Luke Schneider, talking latest on Refraction AI.

1.40-1.55: Taped interview with Jeff Roselli, Chief engineer, RAM TRX

END