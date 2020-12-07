SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Podcast 33, Pts 1/2: Lingenfelter on Bugatti Chiron, Warner on Scott Dixon, Hyundai safety, Miller on Rogue, Shelby, Polestar 2

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
View Comments

Car Radio, November 7, 2020

Remote from Charleston, West Virginia, producer Farrah

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Ken Lingenfelter, President, Lingenfelter Engineering. Talking Bugatti Veyron/Chiron, supercars. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Robin Warner, Managing Editor, Autoweek. Talking Scott Dixon, Mazda 3. 

40-55: Call-in with Brian Latouf, Hyundai Safety officer. Talking “smaht pahk” other safety systems. 

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.05-1.20: Best of Car Radio: Jonathan Miller, Nissan Rogue, chief marketing officer. 

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.39: Best of Car Radio. Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby. Talking the Shelby legacy. 

1.39-1.55: Taped interview with JP Cantor, PR chief for Polestar. Talking Polestar 2. 16 min. 

View Comments