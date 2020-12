Car Radio, Podcast 37.Pts 1/2: Ep37: Fehan on Corvette Racing career, Sak-SCCA natl champ, Ryan/GT40 Archives, Mach-E, NACTOY finalists

Car Radio, December 19, 2020

Producer, Farrah

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Call-in with Bobby Sak, SCCA Spec Racer Ford national champion.

20: Ad break

25-40: Call-in with Doug Fehan, Corvette Racing. Talking about his stepping down as program manager.

40-55: Call-in with Mike Wayland, CNBC reporter. Talking 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.05-1.20: Call-in with Ted Ryan, Director Ford Archives. On Archives latest GT40 and Bronco finds.

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.39: Call-in with Lauren Fix (The Car Coach) and Lindsay Brooke (Editor, SAE publications). Talking 2021 NACTOY finalists.

1.39-1.55: Taped interview with Jovina Young, Bronco Sport Mkting Mngr. Talking Bronco Sport and Rebelle Rally.

END