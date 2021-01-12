Car Radio, Podcast 38, Pts 1/2: Morrison on Grand Cherokee L, Shabbir on GM 3D Printing, Jominy on 2020 sales, car colors, Wayland, Tesla
Car Radio, January 9, 2021
Producer Farrah
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Jim Morrison, Jeep brand chief. Talking 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Ali Shabbir, GM Group Manager Additive Design & Manufacturing Product Applications. Talking 3D printing applications on race and production cars.
40-55: Call-in with Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking 2020 sales numbers.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.05-1.20: Call-in with Paul Czornij, BASF color design expert. Talking the most popular car colors around the world.
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1.40: Call-in with Mike Wayland, CNBC Detroit Bureau chief. Talking Jeep Grand Cherokee L
1.40-1.55: Call-in with Dick Amacher, Tesla owner. Talking about the latest OTA downloads to Tesla Model 3
