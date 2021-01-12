SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Podcast 38, Pts 1/2: Morrison on Grand Cherokee L, Shabbir on GM 3D Printing, Jominy on 2020 sales, car colors, Wayland, Tesla

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
View Comments

Car Radio, January 9, 2021

Producer Farrah

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Jim Morrison, Jeep brand chief. Talking 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Ali Shabbir, GM Group Manager Additive Design & Manufacturing Product Applications. Talking 3D printing applications on race and production cars. 

40-55: Call-in with Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking 2020 sales numbers. 

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.05-1.20: Call-in with Paul Czornij, BASF color design expert. Talking the most popular car colors around the world. 

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.40: Call-in with Mike Wayland, CNBC Detroit Bureau chief. Talking Jeep Grand Cherokee L

1.40-1.55: Call-in with Dick Amacher, Tesla owner. Talking about the latest OTA downloads to Tesla Model 3

END

View Comments