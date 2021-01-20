SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Episode 39, Pts 1/2: Fix/Brooke on NACTOY winners, Boyle/Elantra Car of Year, North on Detroit Auto Show, more

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
View Comments

Car Radio, January 16, 2021

Remote from Seattle, producer Farrah

Interview Schedule

00 min

Payne intro

05-20 min

Call-in with both Lauren Fix, TheCarCoach.com, and Lindsay Brooke, editor SAE Publications. Talking NACTOY winners. 

20 

Ad break

20-40 

Call-in with Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai VP Product Planning and Mobility Strategy. Talking Hyundai Elantra, Car of the Year

40-55 

Call-in with Doug North, President, DADA. Talking new Motor Bella/NAIAS show dates, Sept. 21-26

55-1.00

Ad break

1.00 hr

Payne intro to three tapes

1.04-1.20

Taped interview with Jovina Young, Ford Bronco Sport marketing chief. Tape # LINHP10

1.20 

Ad break

1.25-1.40 

Taped interview with Jeff Roselli, Ram TRX Chief engineer. Tape # LINHP99

1.40-1.55 

Taped interview with John Rivers, Acura TLX product planning chief. Tape # LINHP97

END

View Comments