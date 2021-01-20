Car Radio, Episode 39, Pts 1/2: Fix/Brooke on NACTOY winners, Boyle/Elantra Car of Year, North on Detroit Auto Show, more

Car Radio, January 16, 2021

Interview Schedule

00 min

Payne intro

05-20 min

Call-in with both Lauren Fix, TheCarCoach.com, and Lindsay Brooke, editor SAE Publications. Talking NACTOY winners.

20

Ad break

20-40

Call-in with Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai VP Product Planning and Mobility Strategy. Talking Hyundai Elantra, Car of the Year

40-55

Call-in with Doug North, President, DADA. Talking new Motor Bella/NAIAS show dates, Sept. 21-26

55-1.00

Ad break

1.00 hr

Payne intro to three tapes

1.04-1.20

Taped interview with Jovina Young, Ford Bronco Sport marketing chief. Tape # LINHP10

1.20

Ad break

1.25-1.40

Taped interview with Jeff Roselli, Ram TRX Chief engineer. Tape # LINHP99

1.40-1.55

Taped interview with John Rivers, Acura TLX product planning chief. Tape # LINHP97

