Car Radio, Podcast 40, Pts 1/2: Hartge on American Speed Festival, Klauser/GM racing, Cole Smith/Daytona, Vines/Stellantis, Zielinski/4Fest
Car Radio, January 23, 2021
Producer Farrah
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Tim Hartge, Chief of Marketing for Pontiac Motorsports Exposition. Talking American Speed Festival.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Laura Klauser, Cadillac Racing Program Manager. Talking Roar Before the 24 at Daytona.
40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, auto writer with Autoweek and The Drive. Talking Daytona and Formula E.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00 hr
Payne intro to three tapes
1.04-1.20: Call-in with Jason Vines, ex-comm chief for Daimler Chrysler and Nissan-Renault. Talking Stellantis merger.
1.20: Ad break
1.25-1.40: Call-in with Tom Zielinski, Z Performance. Talking Detroit 4Fest at Holly Oaks ORV Park, Sept. 25-26.
1.40-1.55: Taped interview with Mike Evanoff, Hyundai Product Chief. Talking Car of the Year Hyundai Elantra.
END