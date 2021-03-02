SUBSCRIBE NOW
CAR RADIO

Car Radio, Podcast 43, Pts 1/2: Vivian on Cadillac EVs, Cole Smith on EV racing/NASCAR, Priddle/Envision, Moye/Beep, Dolphin/Prefix

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, February 27, 2021

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Call-in with Brandon Vivian, Executive Chief Engineer Cadillac. Talking Cadillac move to EVs. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, racing writer for The Drive and Autoweek. Talking EV race series, NASCAR. 

40-55: Call-in with Alisa Priddle, Detroit Editor, Motor Trend. Talking Buick Envision. 

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Payne intro

1.00-1.20: Call-in with Joe Moye, CEO Beep. Talking autonomous shuttle services. 

1.25-1.40: Call-in with Jhan Dolphin, Prefix VP. Talking auto business during pandemic, Trans Am, cruising. 

1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Craig Patterson, Ford SUV mkting mngr. Talking launch of Ford Explorer

1.55: Payne close

END

