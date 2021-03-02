Car Radio, Podcast 43, Pts 1/2: Vivian on Cadillac EVs, Cole Smith on EV racing/NASCAR, Priddle/Envision, Moye/Beep, Dolphin/Prefix
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, February 27, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min:
Call-in with Brandon Vivian, Executive Chief Engineer Cadillac. Talking Cadillac move to EVs.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, racing writer for The Drive and Autoweek. Talking EV race series, NASCAR.
40-55: Call-in with Alisa Priddle, Detroit Editor, Motor Trend. Talking Buick Envision.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.00-1.20: Call-in with Joe Moye, CEO Beep. Talking autonomous shuttle services.
1.25-1.40: Call-in with Jhan Dolphin, Prefix VP. Talking auto business during pandemic, Trans Am, cruising.
1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Craig Patterson, Ford SUV mkting mngr. Talking launch of Ford Explorer
1.55: Payne close
END