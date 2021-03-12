Car Radio, Podcast 44, Pts 1/2: Harkey on Tiger crash, Cooner/Bolt EUV, Wahlman/EV wave, Cole/climate regs and EV mandates, Ford GT
Car Radio, March 6, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with David Harkey, IIHS President. Talking Tiger Woods saved by Genesis safety.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Kyle Cooner, journalist with Out of Spec. Talking new Chevy Bolt EV/EUV.
40-55: Call-in with Anton Wahlman, Seeking Alpha investor/writer. Talking Chevy Volt, Chevy Bolt, and the new wave of EVs.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00-1.20 hr: Payne - as Biden/industry push for EVs, industry/climate experts say they are a solution in search of a problem.
1.25-1.39: Call-in with David Cole, Chairman, Center for Automotive Research. Talking short-sighted EV mandates.
1.39-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Chief. Talking retirement of Ford GT at 2019 Road Atlanta.
1.55: Payne close
END