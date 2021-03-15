Car Radio, Podcast 45, Pts 1/2: Faust on racing/VW, Rall/Jeep Wagoneer, Newman/COVID sales trends, Cole Smith/IMSA, service ratings, Nissan

Car Radio, March 13, 2021

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Call-in with Patrick Rall, writer with StellPower.com. Talking new Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Jenni Newman, Cars.com analyst. Talking pandemic sales trends.

40-55: Call-in with Stephen Cole Smith, writer with The Drive and Autoweek. Talking IMSA history, Sebring, NHRA opener, Tanner Foust.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.20 hr: Taped interview with Tanner Faust, race car driver and VW spokesman. Talking VW Golf R at Smithers.

1.25-1.39: Call-in with Chris Sutton, VP auto retail, JD Power. Talking consumer satisfaction/EVs.

1.39-1.55: Taped interview with Priscilla Melendez of Nissan. Talking Nissan Ariya, Z Proto, Pathfinder, Frontier. 16 min.

1.55: Payne close

END