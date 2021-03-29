Car Radio, Podcast 46, Pts 1/2: Live from Henry Ford 'Driven to Win' exhibit - exhibit curator, racer McNeil, Nair, Detroit GP, Brembo CEO
Car Radio, March 27, 2021
Guest co-host, Lindsay Brooke, SAE Publications Editor
Broadcasting live from Henry Ford Museum, "Driven to Win" exhibit Opening Day
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Matt Anderson, curator, Henry Ford Museum. Talking “Driven to Win” exhibit.
20: Ad break
20-40: Payne and Brooke talk exhibit details
40-55: Call-in with Cooper McNeil, race driver. Talking winning GTLM win class at 12 Hours of Sebring in Weathertech Team Porsche.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00-1.20 hr: Call-in with Raj Nair, President Multimatic. Driven to Win exhibit sponsor.
1.25-1.40: Call-in with Merrill Cain, Detroit Grand Prix. Talking GP June 11-13 schedule on Belle Isle.
1.40-1.55: Call-in with Dan Sandberg, CEO Brembo NA, sponsor of Driven to Win exhibit.
1.55: Payne close
END