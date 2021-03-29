Car Radio, Podcast 46, Pts 1/2: Live from Henry Ford 'Driven to Win' exhibit - exhibit curator, racer McNeil, Nair, Detroit GP, Brembo CEO

Car Radio, March 27, 2021

Guest co-host, Lindsay Brooke, SAE Publications Editor

Broadcasting live from Henry Ford Museum, "Driven to Win" exhibit Opening Day

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Matt Anderson, curator, Henry Ford Museum. Talking “Driven to Win” exhibit.

20: Ad break

20-40: Payne and Brooke talk exhibit details

40-55: Call-in with Cooper McNeil, race driver. Talking winning GTLM win class at 12 Hours of Sebring in Weathertech Team Porsche.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.20 hr: Call-in with Raj Nair, President Multimatic. Driven to Win exhibit sponsor.

1.25-1.40: Call-in with Merrill Cain, Detroit Grand Prix. Talking GP June 11-13 schedule on Belle Isle.

1.40-1.55: Call-in with Dan Sandberg, CEO Brembo NA, sponsor of Driven to Win exhibit.

1.55: Payne close

END