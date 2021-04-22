Car Radio, Podcast 48, Pts 1/2: Warner on Kia Carnival, Posey/Dream Cruise 2021, Ebell/Biden EV policy, Warner/Amelia Island Concourse, more
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, April 10, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-15 min: Call-in with Robin Warner, freelance writer. Talking Kia Carnival.
16-19: Masters Golf update
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Roger Posey, Tri Five Cruisers. Talking Dream Cruise 2021.
40-55: Call-in with Myron Ebell, CEI Director, Center for Energy and Environment. Talking Biden policy on EVs.
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.02 hr: Payne intro
1.02-1.21: Call-in with Bill Warner, CEO, Amelia Island Concourse. Talking Amelia Island.
1.25-1.37: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with David Donahue, May 2019. Talking Porsche performance.
1.37-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Tom Matsumoto in May 2019, designer of the Toyota Supra.
1.55: END