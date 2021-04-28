Car Radio Podcast, Pts 1/2: NXG Youth Motorsports, Porter/Detroit GP poster, Cole Smith/IndyCar, Mica/Hyundai pickup, Jamerson/EV climate

Car Radio, April 24, 2021

Host, Henry Payne

Producer, Farrah Harris

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Call-in with Matthew Maxey, Ford Engineer/NXG instructor and Michael Smith, NXG Community Engagement Director. Talking NXG Youth Motorsports expansion into Detroit with IndyCar.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Alec Porter, CCS student and winner of Detroit GP poster contest.

40-55: Call-in with Steve Cole Smith, auto writer with Autoweek, The Drive, Grassroots Motorsports. Talking IndyCar Barber/St. Pete and Hyundai Tucson.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.02 hr: Payne intro

1.02-1.20: Call-in with Roman Mica, founder The Fast Lane Truck. Talking Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup truck.

1.20-1.40: Call-in with Frank Jamerson, former GM physicist and head of US Battery Consortium.

1.40-1.54: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby. Talking about Shelby Museum and Mustang heritage.

1.54: Payne close

1.55: END