Car Radio, Podcast 50, Pts 1/2: Live from Mid-Ohio: racers Coombs/Sherwood, Jordan Taylor/Corvette racer, Ibara/KBB Cost of Ownership awards

Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, May 1, 2021

Live from Mid-Ohio race track

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: At track with Sports 2000 racers Mark Coombs and Rob Sherwood. 

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Jordan Taylor, Corvette team driver. Talking Detroit GP, racing career, Mid-Ohio, his Twitter alter-ego Rodney Sandstorm. 

40-55: Call-in with Eric Ibara, Kelley Blue Book analyst. Talking KBB Cost of Ownership awards. 

55-1.00 hr: Ad break

1.00-1.04 hr:

Payne intro

1.04-1.20: Taped interview with Brad Arnold, Hyundai Santa Cruz designer. Talking about all-new Santa Cruz pickup. 

1.20-1.39: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Tanner Foust, racer and VW spokesman. Talking about his career and Golf R at Smithers winter testing ground min. 

1.40-1.54: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Cedric Davey, Bugatti Chief NA. Talking about Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. 

1.55: END

