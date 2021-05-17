Car Radio, Podcast 51, Pts 1/2: O’Ward on Detroit GP, Zielinski/Morrison Jeeps at Holly ORV, Schaefer/Tiguan, Sherman/M1, Smith/racing, more
Car Radio, May 15, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-20 min: Call-in with Tom Zielinski of Z Performance and Jim Morrison, chief of Jeep, talking about Holly Oaks ORV Park, Jeeps, more.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Dave Sherman, M1 Concourse VP of Signature Events. Talking about upcoming events at M1 this summer: Woodward Dream Show, American Speed Festival.
40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, writer for Autoweek, Grassroots Motorsports. Talking Indy road course race, new NASCAR, IMSAMid-Ohio.
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.09 hr: Payne, Detroit GP update
1.09-1.20: Taped interview with Pato O’Ward, IndyCar driver with Arrows McLaren Chevy. Talking Detroit GP, first IndyCar win.
Ad break
1.25-1.40: Taped interview with Hein Schafer, VP VW marketing/product. Talking about the 2022 VW Tiguan.
1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with John Rivers, Acura TLX product planning. Acura TLX intro.
1.55: END