Car Radio, Podcast 52, Pts 1/2: Live from Detroit GP – IMSA racers Magnussen, Garcia, Legge, Derani, Mapello, Penske Prez Denker
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, June 12, 2021
Co-host Robin Warner
00 min: Payne/Warner intro
05-20 min: Live with Kevin Magnussen and Renger Van der Zande, pole-sitting #01 Cadillac drivers for Chip Ganassi Racing
20: Ad break
20-40: Live with Antonio Garcia, Corvette C8.R GTLM race driver
40-55: Live with Penske/Detroit GP officials, Bud Denker/or Michael Montri
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.15: Live with Katherine Legge, Porsche 911 GTD driver
1.20-1.25: Ad break
1.15-1.25: Live with Marco Mapello, #19 Lamborghini/Grasser Racing driver
1.25-1.35: Live with Pippo Derani, Cadillac Dpi driver
END