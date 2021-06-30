Car Radio, Podcast 54, Pts 1/2: Broderdorf/Roadkill Nights, Wiesenfelder/US-Made, Calhoun/Honda Civic, Katakis/muscle cars, Taylor/climate
Car Radio, June 26, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-20 min: Bob Broderdorf, Dodge operations chief/Chrysler brand mngr. Talking Roadkill Night August 13-14 powered by Dodge.
20: Ad break
20-40: Cars.com exec. editor Joe Wiesenfelder. Talking 2021 American-Made Index winners.
40-55: Manny Katakis, founder, Muscle Cars & Trucks. Talking Roadkill Nights, Jeep Wrangler 392, EV muscle cars
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00-1.20 hr: James Taylor, Heartland Institute president. Talking Heartland Institute's 14th International Conference on Climate Change, EVs, power grid.
1.20-1.25: Ad break
1.23-1.39: Dan Calhoun, 2022 Honda Civic product manager. Talking new Civic.
1.39-1.56: Best of Car Radio: Jovina Young, mkting director Ford Bronco Sport.
1.56: END