Car Radio, Podcast 56, Pts 1/2: Warner-Groves/BMW iX-i4, Levin/Stellantis EVs, Cole Smith/IndyCar racing, Groves/Bronco, Roselli/TRX

The Detroit News

Car Radio, July 10, 2021

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Call-in with Robin Warner, auto writer. Talking BMW iX and i4, IndyCar racing.

20: Ad break

25-40: Interview with Don Smith, BMW i-Series product manager. Talking about BMW iX and i4.

40-55: Call-in with Doron Levin, Seeking Alpha writer. Talking Stellantis EV plan.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.20 hr: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, writer with Autoweek and Car and Driver. Talking IndyCar racing, IMSA prototypes

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.25-1.41: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Jamie Groves, Ford Bronco Program Mngr.

1.41-1.56: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Jeff Roselli, chief engineer, RAM 1500 TRX super truck

END