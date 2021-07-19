Car Radio, Podcast 57, Pts 1/2: Ep57: Lutz on Milford/govt EV mandates; Vanderwerp/Car&Driver EV 1000; Sloan/Chicago Auto Show, more

Car Radio, July 17, 2021

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Call-in with Bob Lutz, ex-GM VP. Talking Milford Proving Grounds, 1970s auto redux, EV market

20: Ad break

25-40: Call-in with Dave Vanderwerp, Car and Driver writer. Talking EV 1000.

40-55: Call-in with Dave Sloan, GM for Chicago Auto Show. Talking Chicago Auto Show.

55-1.00 hr: Ad break

1.00-1.20 hr: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with race car driver Patrick Long, Porsche 911 GT3

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.25-1.44: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with racer Tanner Foust, on new VW Golf R.

1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Ivo Van Hulton, Porsche Taycan designer.

END