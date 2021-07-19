Car Radio, Podcast 57, Pts 1/2: Ep57: Lutz on Milford/govt EV mandates; Vanderwerp/Car&Driver EV 1000; Sloan/Chicago Auto Show, more
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, July 17, 2021
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-20 min: Call-in with Bob Lutz, ex-GM VP. Talking Milford Proving Grounds, 1970s auto redux, EV market
20: Ad break
25-40: Call-in with Dave Vanderwerp, Car and Driver writer. Talking EV 1000.
40-55: Call-in with Dave Sloan, GM for Chicago Auto Show. Talking Chicago Auto Show.
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.20 hr: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with race car driver Patrick Long, Porsche 911 GT3
1.20-1.25: Ad break
1.25-1.44: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with racer Tanner Foust, on new VW Golf R.
1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Ivo Van Hulton, Porsche Taycan designer.
END