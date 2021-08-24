Car Radio, Podcast 58, Pts 1/2: Sherman on Roadkill Nights/Dream Show; Noeth/Bonneville women book; Benstock/NYC show, more

The Detroit News

Car Radio, August 7, 2021 (2 hr)

Live from Charleston, WV

Interview Schedule:

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Call-in with Dave Sherman, president M1 Concourse Special. Talking about 6th Annual Roadkill Nights, Woodward Dream Show, Motorbella, Speed Festival.

20: Ad break

25-40: Call-in with Louise Noeth, Bonneville Salt Flats racer. Talking her book, Bonneville's Women of Land Speed Racing.

40-55: Call-in with the Brian Benstock, Paragon Honda Queens. Talking cancellation of NYC Auto Show, custom car builders

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.04 hr: Payne intro

1.04-1.20: Best of Car Radio: Dan Calhoun, Product Manager, 2022 Honda Civic

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.25-1.46: Best of Car Radio: Jamie Groves, Ford Bronco product manager.

1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Jose Bravo, Product Manager, VW Taos.

END